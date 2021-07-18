Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,607 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,607 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,781 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 989,275.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 834 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 919,163. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 47,331 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 percent.

At least 355,462 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 350,259 in Punjab 140,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,563 in Islamabad, 29,080 in Balochistan, 21,989 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,362 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,871 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,702 in Sindh, 4,385 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 601 in Azad Kashmir, 319 in Balochistan, and 116 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,816 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,393,974 since the first case was reported.

