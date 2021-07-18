Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,607 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,607 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,781 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 989,275.
Statistics 18 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 18, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,816
Positive Cases: 2607
Positivity % : 5.34%
Deaths : 21
In the past 24 hours, as many as 834 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 919,163. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 47,331 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 percent.
At least 355,462 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 350,259 in Punjab 140,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,563 in Islamabad, 29,080 in Balochistan, 21,989 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,362 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
1.24mn doses of AstraZeneca jabs arrive in ... 11:06 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The much-awaited vaccine supply under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme, ...
Moreover, 10,871 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,702 in Sindh, 4,385 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 601 in Azad Kashmir, 319 in Balochistan, and 116 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 48,816 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,393,974 since the first case was reported.
UAE withdraws requirement of attested Covid-19 ... 05:53 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn a requirement that made Pakistani visitors bound to get their NADRA-issed ...
- PAKvENG: Green shirts eye series win in the second T20I today10:33 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Intermediate answer sheets snatched, burnt in Lahore10:04 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:39 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,607 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours09:16 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 July 202108:48 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
- Trolls spoil Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's beautiful photoshoot08:16 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari enthralls admirers with her melodious voice (VIDEO)07:55 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Shehzad Roy set to make acting debut with 'Alif Noon'07:30 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021