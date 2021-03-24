Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key NAB hearing

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday accepted protective bail for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz ahead of her hearing in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed heard the case. The bench approved the bail of the PML-N leader against two bonds of Rs1 million each.

The PML-N vice president appeared before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and requested an urgent hearing of her case, which was taken up at 12pm today.

Maryam has been asked to appear before NAB on March 26 in relation to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Raiwind land cases.