Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key NAB hearing
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key NAB hearing
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday accepted protective bail for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz ahead of her hearing in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed heard the case. The bench approved the bail of the PML-N leader against two bonds of Rs1 million each.

The PML-N vice president appeared before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and requested an urgent hearing of her case, which was taken up at 12pm today.

Maryam has been asked to appear before NAB on March 26 in relation to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Raiwind land cases.

Maryam Nawaz bashes PM Imran in #PawriHorahiHai ... 10:55 AM | 22 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The year 2021 has seen a flurry of viral meme trends ever since the year began while in February, ...

More From This Category
Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
03:45 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against ...
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Rescue 1122 draws praise for saving drowning ...
02:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on ...
12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr