Utility Stores Union announces nationwide protest on February 17

Utility Stores Union Announces Nationwide Protest On February 17

The Utility Stores Union has announced a nationwide protest on February 17 against the dismissal of daily-wage employees.

A major demonstration is scheduled to take place outside the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) headquarters in Islamabad’s Blue Area at 2 PM, with simultaneous protests planned in front of press clubs across the country. There is also a possibility of a sit-in in the federal capital, with union leaders vowing to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Union representatives have warned that if the dismissal orders are not revoked, further actions will be announced, and the protests may intensify. They have also threatened to shut down utility stores nationwide if their concerns are not addressed.

The announcement comes after the government decided to lay off approximately 2,500 to 2,600 daily-wage employees of the Utility Stores Corporation. According to sources, the USC Board of Directors had already approved the move, and orders for implementation have now been issued to the relevant zones.

The decision is part of the government’s “right-sizing policy,” aimed at reducing the number of non-permanent employees in state-run organizations. The layoffs have sparked strong reactions, with workers demanding job security and fair treatment.

As tensions rise, the government’s response to the protests remains to be seen, while the affected employees continue to push for the reversal of the decision.

Staff Reporter

