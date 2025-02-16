Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to Transform 978 Acres into Lush Green Forests

In a significant move to combat smog and air pollution, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched an ambitious afforestation project aimed at converting 978 acres of land into forests. The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to enhance environmental sustainability and improve air quality in Lahore.

Under this project, thousands of trees will be planted to serve as natural air purifiers, helping mitigate the effects of pollution and climate change. The provincial government has already begun developing similar forests along the banks of the Ravi River, where 105,000 trees have been planted across 144 acres, contributing to the supply of fresh oxygen for Lahore’s residents.

Expanding the Green Cover

The afforestation plan envisions the planting of 634,000 trees as part of an ongoing effort to make Lahore greener and more resilient to environmental challenges. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the initiative a “historic war against smog,” emphasizing the mission to create a clean and pollution-free Lahore.

To further strengthen the province’s green infrastructure, a “green wall” spanning 978 acres will be established, with plans to expand similar projects to other areas across Punjab.

Leveraging Technology for Environmental Protection

In addition to large-scale tree plantations, the Punjab government has introduced cutting-edge satellite technology to monitor forests and curb illegal logging. A GIS (Geographic Information System) Lab has also been set up to track forest regions and oversee conservation efforts.

The government’s broader environmental strategy includes:

  • Expanding forest cover to restore terrestrial ecosystems.
  • Developing green belts along the Ravi River to improve air quality.
  • Enhancing urban afforestation to counteract rising pollution levels.

 The government has urged citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive to help realize the vision of a cleaner, greener Punjab.

