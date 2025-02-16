Nazish Jahangir faces severe backlash over bold outfit

Pakistani actor Nazish Jahangir is facing severe criticism on social media for wearing a bold outfit in Bali, Indonesia.

Known for her controversial statements and opinions, Nazish is now in the spotlight due to her fashion choices.

Currently vacationing in Bali, she has been sharing stunning photos and videos from her trip on social media.

Recently, she posted a video wearing a backless beach dress, highlighting her fitness. However, this led to a wave of criticism from social media users.

Many fans expressed disappointment, accusing her of using bold outfits to gain more projects and work opportunities. Some even compared her to actress Alizeh Shah.