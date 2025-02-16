Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PCB pays tribute to legendary cricketers with iconic wall display

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a unique initiative to honour the contributions of national cricketers who have brought glory to the country.

According to reports, PCB has decorated the media center’s wall with stunning black-and-white images of legendary players.

The initiative aims to commemorate these great cricketers and inspire the younger generation with their achievements.

The wall features images of Pakistan’s cricket icons, including Sarfraz Ahmed, who led the team to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy. A group photo of the winning squad is also displayed, celebrating this historic triumph.

In women’s cricket, Kiran Baluch’s image is prominently featured. She holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test match by a Pakistani woman, scoring 242 runs—a landmark achievement in women’s cricket worldwide.

The wall also includes pictures of former Test captains and record-breaking players, such as Jalaluddin, who took the first-ever hat-trick in ODI cricket, securing many memorable victories for Pakistan.

A PCB spokesperson stated that this initiative is a tribute to the cricketers who made Pakistan proud on the global stage.

“These images not only remind us of past achievements but also inspire the younger generation to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and achieve greatness for the country,” he added.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

