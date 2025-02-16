Opening ceremony of Champions Trophy 2025 held in Lahore

LAHORE – The opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy took place in Lahore, attended by national and international cricketers, along with ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

According to reports, the event was held at the historic Shahi Qila ground, with Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan among the distinguished guests.

Adviser to PCB Chairman Aamir Mir and former cricketer Wahab Riaz were also present, along with members of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Haris Sohail. Former South African batsman JP Duminy and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also attended.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice were welcomed at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Naqvi highlighted that Gaddafi Stadium has been fully prepared for the tournament, calling it a historic moment for Pakistan.

Allardice expressed excitement for the tournament, saying Pakistan has a golden opportunity to showcase its cricket passion. He recalled witnessing Pakistan’s victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

He also praised the rapid renovation of Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium, noting that fans can expect thrilling cricket in the coming weeks.