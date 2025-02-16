Bloodshed in Budh Bair: Five friends gunned down over old rivalry

PESHAWAR – A long-standing enmity claimed five lives in Peshawar’s Budh Bair area, where assailants opened fire on a vehicle, killing five friends.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to details, the attack took place in the Mashu Khel Fateh Khan Khel locality within Budh Bair police station limits.

The victims, identified as Malik Aman, Naheed, Maqsood, Imdad, and Razam Khan, were fatally shot while traveling in a vehicle.

Police stated that the incident resulted from an old feud. A case has been registered against three suspects, and raids are being conducted to arrest them. Authorities confirmed that all five victims were friends.