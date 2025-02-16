Wildlife Theater launched at Lahore Safari Zoo to promote animal awareness

LAHORE – The Wildlife Theater has been launched at Lahore Safari Zoo to raise awareness and love for wildlife among citizens.

This unique theater play will be staged every Saturday and Sunday for nearly 100 days.

According to Punjab Wildlife DG Mudassir Riaz Malik, Safari Park is not just a recreational site but also an educational center where children and visitors can learn about different wildlife species, their characteristics, and natural habitats.

The show received an overwhelming response on its first day. Performers dress as various animals, creating a close connection with children. The show director, Wahab, mentioned that the performance includes flash mobs, animal mascot parades, and floats to give a realistic jungle experience.

Currently, the program features nine characters, with more animals and stories to be added over time. Visitors, especially children, expressed great joy in experiencing wildlife up close.

One performer emphasized that the message of the show is that animals have feelings too and deserve care and protection, while another actor, dressed as a peacock, highlighted the need to prevent illegal hunting and ensure the well-being of birds and animals.

The show is free for the public and will resume after Ramadan. During the summer, it is planned to be scheduled after 6 PM to attract more visitors.