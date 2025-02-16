Mohsin Naqvi chooses general enclosure over VIP box for Pakistan-India match

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to watch the Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India from the general enclosure.

According to reports, the ICC allocated a $400,000 hospitality box, but Mohsin Naqvi opted for a regular enclosure instead of the 30-seat VIP box.

He has directed the board to sell the box to generate revenue, with the proceeds to be deposited into the PCB’s account.

The much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.