Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony brings Glitz, Glam, and Star Power to Lahore’s Shahi Qila

LAHORE – Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore is all set for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy which is slated to start today on Sunday with grand opening ceremony at Lahore’s Shahi Qila.

Cricketer great, ICC officials, and several distinguished guests will grace the event. Atif Aslam will also perform official anthem for tournament, adding to the event’s excitement.

The flagship Tournament will start on February 19 in Karachi, with Men in Green facing New Zealand in the opening match. One of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the competition will see Pakistan face India on February 23 in Dubai. The event will span 19 days, with matches being hosted across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai.

The final will take place on March 9, with the victorious team receiving $2.24 million in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $1.12 million. The total prize pool for the tournament has seen a significant increase of 53% compared to the 2017 edition, totaling $6.9 million.

Teams from India and Bangladesh have already arrived in Dubai, with Bangladesh set to play a practice match against Pakistan Shaheens on Monday. Afghanistan and New Zealand will also face off in a warm-up match in Karachi on Sunday. The Australian team is expected to arrive in Lahore on February 17, followed by the England team on February 18.

For the unversed, Pakistan is hosting Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan for first time in three decades. The competition will feature the host nation and teams from New Zealand, England, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and India.

To ensure safety, over 20,000 security personnel, including snipers on rooftops along key routes, have been deployed in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. Stadiums, hotels, airports, and roads connecting these locations will be heavily secured throughout the event.