Pakistani man walks free after Death Sentence in Blasphemy Case overturned

LAHORE – A Pakistani national, who was handed down a death sentence over blasphemous acts, got relief from the Lahore High Court.

A report shared by a publication said, Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) acquitted Sajid Ali, who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, citing insufficient evidence and contradictions in witness testimonies.

The accused Sajid Ali, was held five years back for making insulting remarks about some religious figures in Attock. He was charged under Section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which mandates the death penalty for insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and Section 298-A, which criminalizes offensive remarks about the Prophet’s family and companions, punishable by up to three years in prison.

After court proceedings, the man was slapped with Rs1lac fine and 3-years sentence under Section 298-A. He later moved Lahore High Court, and counsel argued that the case against him was false, over inconsistencies in the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

No physical evidence was presented to link Sajid to the offense, the counsel said. After reviewing the case, the LHC found the evidence against Sajid to be inconclusive and insufficient to sustain the conviction.