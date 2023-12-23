PTCL landline, broadband prices increased by 10pc after latest surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading internet service provider in the country, has increased its tariff again.

In a recent announcement, the national telecommunication company jacked up its monthly tariff for landline and broadband connections, and the new rates will be effective from January 1, 2024.

PTCL notified all customers with a message about 10pc hike in tariff.

Reports in local media claimed there would be more than 10 pc hike in monthly tariff, but the official statement said up to a 10 percent hike will take effect by the start of the new year.

The telecom giant cited a surge in various business costs, behind the revision of charges for PTCL broadband and fixed landlines.