Sindh High Court names six judges for election appellate tribunals

KARACHI – Sindh High Court established an Election Appellate Tribunal dedicated to overseeing general elections in the southeastern region and to hear appeals of election candidates against returning officers decisions.

As the election process started with the filing of nomination papers, the high court has named six judges for appellate tribunals.

SHC now named Justice Arshad Hussain, Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Adnan Karim to hear appeals in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Justice Irshad Ali and Justice Zulfiqar Sanghi will hear appeals in Sukkur, and Justice Saleem Jessar will preside over the tribunal in Larkana to hear appeals about the Returning Officers.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's electoral watchdog ECP revised the nomination papers schedule for the general elections to be held on February 08, 2024.

Commission extended the date of submission of nomination papers by two days and announced that the nomination papers can be submitted up to December 24.