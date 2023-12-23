Rain in Islamabad turns weather chilly: Check complete forecast for twin cities for weekend

Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad received light to moderate rain under the influence of a westerly wave affecting parts of the country.

Light rain and cool breeze turned the weather cold. Showers in Peshawar also ended the prevailing dry spell, turning the weather pleasant.

Islamabad temperature today

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 21 degrees Celsius and 9.5°C.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 40 after rain.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Weather outlook over the weekend

PMD said a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country. However, light rain (light snow over mountains) is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.