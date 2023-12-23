Search

IHC rules in favour of MDCAT 2022 students

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Saturday ruled in favour of medical aspirants, declaring results of Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) result of 2022 valid for two years.

The court announced the verdict, affirming the validity of the entry test for MBBS and BDS students.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the ruling in response to a petition filed by Laiba Raouf, who passed MDCAT examination in November 2022.

In the petition, the applicant urged the court to declare two-year validity period for MDCAT results.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council PMDC declared candidates who passed their exams in 2022 are ineligible for MBBS admissions.

Meanwhile, the court declared that the MDCAT results 2022 are valid for period of two years.  With the landmark ruling, the petitioner’s result remains valid until November 2024.

Thousands of medical aspirants seeking to pursue undergraduate medical and dental education appeared in annual test, but the exam was marred by cheating scandal.

Students wearing bluetooth devices in exam halls, during MDCAT 2023 were among those who were arrested on Sunday, as over 200,000 students appear in pen-and-paper test on Sunday to vie for seats up for grabs.

Media reports confirm the arrest of dozens of students for allegedly cheating via Bluetooth devices. Over 40 candidates, incuding 20 females, were taken into custody in Peshawar, 10 were held in DI Khan for copying in exam using wireless devices.

