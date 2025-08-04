19 additional district and sessions judges promoted across Punjab [Check Full List]

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has approved the promotion of 19 Additional District and Sessions Judges to the rank of District and Sessions Judge (BS-21).

The promotions were finalized during a meeting of the Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and judges held on July 8, 2025, following the recommendations submitted by the Performance Evaluation Committee on July 1 and 2.

This decision was made under Rule 4(b)(v) and (xix) of Part-A of Chapter 10 of the Lahore High Court Rules and Orders, and in accordance with the Punjab Judicial Service Rules, 1994.

The promoted officers will assume their new roles upon taking charge, as stipulated in Section 8(3) of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974.

The list includes judicial officers from various districts across Punjab, including Lahore, Gojra, Bhalwal, Jhelum, Tandlianwala, Sahiwal, Nankana, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Kamoke, Shakargarh, and Dunyapur.

Notable among those promoted are Khalid Mahmood Cheema (O.S.D. at Sessions Court Lahore), Muhammad Suleman (Lahore), and Malik Abid Hussain (Jhang).

The following Additional District and Sessions Judges have been promoted to the rank of District and Sessions Judge (BS-21):

1 Khalid Mahmood Cheema, currently serving as O.S.D at Sessions Court, Lahore.

Waseem Mubarik, presently posted in Gojra.

Muhammad Jamil, posted in Pindi Bhattian.

Amir Shahbaz Mir, serving in Bhalwal.

Rizwan-ul-Haq, posted in Jhelum.

Rafaqat Ali Qamar, currently stationed in Lahore.

Ahmad Nawaz Khan, posted in Tandlianwala.

Muhammad Farrukh Hameed, serving in Sahiwal.

Abid Ali, posted in Nankana.

Shahzadah Masud Sadiq, stationed in Jhang.

Muhammad Rizwan Arif, currently posted in Dunyapur.

Muhammad Saleem Iqbal, serving in Bahawalpur.

Muhammad Nadeem, posted in Wazirabad.

Muhammad Masuood Hussain, stationed in Sialkot.

Liaqat Ali Ranjha, also serving in Sialkot.

Tariq Mahmood, posted in Kamoke.

Muzammal Musa, stationed in Shakargarh.

Muhammad Suleman, currently posted in Lahore.

Malik Abid Hussain, serving in Jhang.

These promotions take effect from the date the officers assume charge of their new posts, in accordance with Section 8(3) of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974. The officers will retain their inter-se seniority following promotion.