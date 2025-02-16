Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, Signs Landmark AED 1 Billion Agreement with RUDA in Abu Dhabi to Transform Pakistan’s Real Estate Landscape

In a historic step towards transforming Pakistan’s urban landscape, Reportage Group has joined forces with RUDA & CBD to introduce world-class real estate developments. The partnership, led by Mr Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, and Mr Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA & CBD, was formalized in Abu Dhabi, marking a new era of growth for Pakistan’s property sector.

With an AED 1 billion investment, this collaboration will deliver a dynamic mix of high-rise towers and townhouses across Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. It will address the nation’s rising housing demand and set new benchmarks for modern urban living.

At the heart of this vision is Reportage Skyline Towers, which will launch on February 22, 2025, within RUDA, the world’s largest riverfront city. Designed to offer an international-standard residential experience, the project will redefine Lahore’s skyline and elevate the city’s real estate landscape.

“With Reportage Skyline Towers, we are not only introducing a world-class residential experience but also strengthening our footprint in Pakistan’s rapidly growing property market,” said Mr Andrea Nucera.

Mr. Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA & CBD, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “RUDA is committed to transforming Lahore into a modern, sustainable, world-class urban centre. Partnering with an esteemed international developer like Reportage Empire Pakistan marks a significant step in realizing this vision. Reportage Skyline Towers will set the benchmark for high-rise living in RUDA, attracting investors and residents alike.

This strategic move reinforces Reportage Group’s long-term vision, positioning Pakistan as a global investment destination while driving innovation and excellence in urban development.