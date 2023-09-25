Search

India 'finally' issues visas to Pakistan cricket team for ICC World Cup 2023

08:45 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
ICC World Cup 2023
Source: PCB

The Indian government on Monday 'finally' issued visas to the Pakistani cricket team and the officials, enabling them to travel to the neighbouring country for the World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson Umar Farooq Kalson said, “Finally received a call from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to collect the passports.”

The national team would leave for India tomorrow via Dubai, he said.

The development comes hours after the PCB approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) with concerns regarding “extraordinary delays” in the issuance of Indian visas.

“We have written to ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of these obligations towards the World Cup,” Farooq said.

“It’s a matter of disappointment that the Pakistan team has to go through the uncertainty ahead of the major tournament.”

Farooq said the board had been reminding the ICC about obligations for the last three years but it had all come down to the last two days with the national team’s first warmup game scheduled on September 29.

“We were forced to cancel our original plan to organise team-building exercises in Dubai on the way to India. We have had to rework our plan and book new flights, but these plans are subject issuance of visas,” the spokesperson added.

The team is due to travel to Dubai from Lahore on Sept 27 before flying to Hyderabad, India, to play two warm-up matches — against New Zealand on Sept 29 and Australia on Oct 3.

Earlier, the team was scheduled to leave for Dubai on Sept 25 and stay there for two days. Pakistan will play their first match against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 317 320
Indian Rupee INR 37.93 38.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 25 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590

