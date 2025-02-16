Army wins National Boxing Championship

KARACHI – Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Owais Dastgir attended the National Boxing Championship as the chief guest.

The 41st National Elite Men’s and 5th National Elite Women’s Boxing Championship took place from February 10 to 15 at KPT Sports Complex, Karachi.

Male and female boxers competed in various weight categories, with final matches held between qualified participants.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Boxing Federation with the support of the Pakistan Army, following international standards and regulations.

Over 300 players and officials participated, representing teams from Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, KPT, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJK, HEC, and Police.

Pakistan Army secured the overall championship title, finishing first in the men’s category, followed by Pakistan Navy (runner-up) and WAPDA (third place).

In the women’s category, Pakistan Army also claimed first place, while Punjab and WAPDA secured second and third positions, respectively.

Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir attended the grand finale and distributed prizes among the winners, encouraging the young boxers. He praised the event’s success, stating that it would help Pakistani boxers shine at the international level.