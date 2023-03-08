Babar Azam becomes top Asian batter with most T20 centuries

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam achieved various milestones after he smashed his first century of the Pakistan Super League while playing against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Babar scored 115 of 65 helping team to set a huge target of 241 runs for Zalmi. With this powerful knock, his total centuries in T20 format jumped to eight. He has become the only Pakistani and Asian player to achieve the milestone while the second leading century-maker in the world.
Babar has previously made two centuries in T20Is for Pakistan, two in T20 Blast in England while playing for Somerset, two for Central Punjab in National T20 and another one for Pakistan in a T20 match against Leicestershire in 2019.
Babar has joined David Waner, Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger at the second place in the list of players with the most T20 centuries. Chris Gayle is at the top of the list with 22 hundreds in the shortest format of the cricket.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
