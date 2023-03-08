Babar Azam becomes top Asian batter with most T20 centuries

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam achieved various milestones after he smashed his first century of the Pakistan Super League while playing against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar scored 115 of 65 helping team to set a huge target of 241 runs for Zalmi. With this powerful knock, his total centuries in T20 format jumped to eight. He has become the only Pakistani and Asian player to achieve the milestone while the second leading century-maker in the world.

Babar has previously made two centuries in T20Is for Pakistan, two in T20 Blast in England while playing for Somerset, two for Central Punjab in National T20 and another one for Pakistan in a T20 match against Leicestershire in 2019.

Babar has joined David Waner, Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger at the second place in the list of players with the most T20 centuries. Chris Gayle is at the top of the list with 22 hundreds in the shortest format of the cricket.