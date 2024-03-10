Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season nine PSL 9 continues, with fans witnessing double header action over the weekend. In first game, Islamabad United is locking horns with Multan Sultans to stay alive in the cricket league.

Shadab Khan's men came to their must-win encounter after a confidence-boosting win against Karachi Kings. They need to win today's game to strengthen their position on the points table, as they currently have 9 points whereas table-toppers Multan Sultans raked in 12 points.

If United lose this match, their chances to advance in playoffs will be in jeopardy.

As thousands will see the action at Pindi Cricket Stadium, tens of thousands will see the action on local TV channels and online platforms.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans live Stream on Web