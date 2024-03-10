Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL Live Streams

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

Web Desk
02:22 PM | 10 Mar, 2024
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Super League season nine PSL 9 continues, with fans witnessing double header action over the weekend. In first game, Islamabad United is locking horns with Multan Sultans to stay alive in the cricket league.

Shadab Khan's men came to their must-win encounter after a confidence-boosting win against Karachi Kings. They need to win today's game to strengthen their position on the points table, as they currently have 9 points whereas table-toppers Multan Sultans raked in 12 points. 

If United lose this match, their chances to advance in playoffs will be in jeopardy.

As thousands will see the action at Pindi Cricket Stadium, tens of thousands will see the action on local TV channels and online platforms.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans live Stream on Web

Platforms Link
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

