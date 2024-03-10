PTI workers arrested as Imran Khan's party stage protest against 'vote rigging'

ISLAMABAD – Dozens of leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf faced action on Sunday as they staged protests in different cities against the alleged rigging in recently held general elections.
On call of party founder, supporters of former ruling party hit streets in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and other cities but met with arrests and ham-handedness by law enforcers.
Despite the formation of the government by an electoral alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, PTI continues to remain at odds, calling out authorities and those in powerful quarters over alleged rigging and election result manipulation. The Election Commission of Pakistan uploaded Form 45 and 47 on its side, around four weeks after the polling but PTI raised questions, accusing authorities of mandate theft.
In the provincial capital Lahore, cops detained several protesting workers from GPO Chowk as multi-layered anti-riot forces have been deployed on Mall Road and other areas to maintain law and order.
In Rawalpindi, there was a confrontation between several workers of Imran Khan's party following the prevention of a demonstration rally led by Seemabia Tahir from entering the city.
Cops detained several party workers, who were later released.
In KP's Tank, workers and activists of party conducted a rally from Sabir Bazaar to Town Hall ground.
Furthermore, protests and demonstrations took place in Faisalabad, Vehari, Khushab, Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and other cities.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
