PTI workers arrested as Imran Khan's party stage protest against 'vote rigging'

ISLAM­ABAD – Dozens of leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf faced action on Sunday as they staged protests in different cities against the alleged rigging in recently held general elections.

On call of party founder, supporters of former ruling party hit streets in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and other cities but met with arrests and ham-handedness by law enforcers.

Despite the formation of the government by an electoral alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, PTI continues to remain at odds, calling out authorities and those in powerful quarters over alleged rigging and election result manipulation. The Election Commission of Pakistan uploaded Form 45 and 47 on its side, around four weeks after the polling but PTI raised questions, accusing authorities of mandate theft.

In the provincial capital Lahore, cops detained several protesting workers from GPO Chowk as multi-layered anti-riot forces have been deployed on Mall Road and other areas to maintain law and order.

In Rawalpindi, there was a confrontation between several workers of Imran Khan's party following the prevention of a demonstration rally led by Seemabia Tahir from entering the city.

Cops detained several party workers, who were later released.

In KP's Tank, workers and activists of party conducted a rally from Sabir Bazaar to Town Hall ground.

Furthermore, protests and demonstrations took place in Faisalabad, Vehari, Khushab, Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and other cities.

