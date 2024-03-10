Karachi Weather Update: Will Sindh capital receive more rains before Ramadan?

Pakistan's financial capital Karachi received rain on Sunday morning, which made weather pleasant just before the start of holy month of Ramadan.
Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Clifton and several other regions received downpour in the early hours of the day.
During the next two days, the weather in the country's largest city is expected to remain partly cloudy. Sky in port city will remain clear while temperature will increase with each coming day.
In the first 10 days of Holy Month, Karachi will witness the average temperature of March.
On Sunday, the temperature of the port city was around 26°C. Humidity was at 30 while blew at 10kmph.
Karachi Air Quality
Over the weekend, the air quality of port city was recorded at 86, which is Moderate.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is likely in upper Balochistan, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.