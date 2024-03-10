Karachi Weather Update: Will Sindh capital receive more rains before Ramadan?

Pakistan's financial capital Karachi received rain on Sunday morning, which made weather pleasant just before the start of holy month of Ramadan.

Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Clifton and several other regions received downpour in the early hours of the day.

Karachi Rain Update

During the next two days, the weather in the country's largest city is expected to remain partly cloudy. Sky in port city will remain clear while temperature will increase with each coming day.

In the first 10 days of Holy Month, Karachi will witness the average temperature of March.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Sunday, the temperature of the port city was around 26°C. Humidity was at 30 while blew at 10kmph.

Karachi Air Quality

Over the weekend, the air quality of port city was recorded at 86, which is Moderate.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is likely in upper Balochistan, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.