APNS lauds Punjab Govt’s vision for Revival of Print Media in Pakistan

LAHORE – All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) appreciated Punjab government’s proactive vision and strategic efforts to revive and strengthen print media in Pakistan.

In a recent high-level meeting between APNS Punjab Recovery Committee and Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab, Ghulam Saghir Shahid, both sides discussed ongoing media payment issues and future collaboration.

During meeting, APNS officials appreciated leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Information Minister Azma Bukhari for their firm commitment to responsible journalism and media sustainability. DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid assured the APNS delegation that the Punjab Government is fully dedicated to supporting the media sector as a key pillar of democratic society.

Chairman of the APNS Punjab Recovery Committee Mohsin Mumtaz also praised government’s recent steps, noting that these efforts have renewed hope within the media community. He emphasized that timely financial disbursements to media houses are essential for preserving independent journalism and sustaining employment for media workers.

Finance Secretary APNS, Naveed Kashif, highlighted that substantial progress has been made over the past several months, with the DGPR Punjab ensuring disbursement of long-pending dues. This, he said, reflects a welcome shift toward institutional accountability and transparency.

Senior editors including Executive Editor at Daily Pakistan Usman Shami, Imtinan Shahid from Khabrain and others commended provincial administration, saying print media is once again gaining momentum after financial support.

The meeting concluded with shared commitment to ensuring that the revival of print media in Pakistan remains a top priority through continued engagement, transparency, and mutual respect.