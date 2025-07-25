Safar moon Not sighted in Pakistan

By Web Desk
9:19 pm | Jul 25, 2025
Safar Moon Sighted In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the moon of Safar was not sighted anywhere in the country; hence, the first of Safar 1447 AH will fall on Sunday.

According to report, the committee’s meeting was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs building in Kohsar, Islamabad. No credible moon sighting reports were received from any part of the country during the meeting.

Following the session, it was officially declared that Saturday will be the 30th of Muharram 1447 AH, and Sunday, July 27, will mark the 1st of Safar. A formal notification has been issued.

It is worth mentioning that astronomers had also predicted that the moon would not be visible today.

 

