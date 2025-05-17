PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs

In a thrilling encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Karachi Kings outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs in the 27th match, securing their spot in the playoffs.

The match, held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw Peshawar Zalmi winning the toss and opting to field first. Karachi Kings took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions, posting an imposing total of 237 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain David Warner led from the front with a blistering 86-run knock, while James Vince added 72 runs. Khushdil Shah contributed a quickfire 43, and Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten on 26. Among Zalmi’s bowlers, Luke Wood took two wickets, while Ali Raza and Arif Yaqoob picked up one apiece.

Chasing a massive target of 238, Peshawar Zalmi put up a strong fight but fell short, managing 214 runs for 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Babar Azam played a captain’s knock of 94 runs, and Saim Ayub supported well with 47, but it wasn’t enough to take their team across the line.

With this win, Karachi Kings have officially booked their place in the playoffs. Quetta Gladiators had already qualified earlier, while Islamabad United (10 points from 9 matches) and Lahore Qalandars (9 points from 9 matches) are still in contention. Multan Sultans, however, have been eliminated from the tournament.

Adding to the excitement, Pakistan’s Army Chief was also present at the stadium to watch the high-octane clash, reflecting the growing prestige and popularity of the PSL.