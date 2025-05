Today Forex Rates in Pakistan – PKR Foreign Exchange Rates – 18 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18 2025. US Dollar was being bought at 282.15 and sold at 283.85.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) hold its strength, with buying at Rs375.30 and selling at Rs378.80, while Euro (EUR) was traded at Rs315.85 for buying and Rs318.65 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs75.15 for buying and Rs75.70 for selling. UAE Dirham (AED) was being exchanged at Rs76.80 (buying) and Rs77.45 (selling), and Qatari Riyal (QAR) at Rs76.68 and Rs77.38.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued currency in the market, trading at Rs912.55 for buying and Rs922.05 for selling. Omani Riyal was available at Rs732.65 (buying) and Rs741.15 (selling), while the Bahrain Dinar (BHD) was at Rs748.05 and Rs756.05, respectively.