India’s Space hopes go up in smoke after Total Failure of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle

NEW DELHI – Indian Space Research Organisation’s Golden Streak ends in Ashes as Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C61 implodes.

Indian Space Research Organisation faced rare setback when its PSLV-C61 mission failed to place EOS-09 Earth observation satellite into orbit due to an anomaly in the third stage of the launch vehicle. The rocket lifted off around 6 in morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota but deviated from its planned trajectory during the third-stage propulsion phase.

The issue occurred around 203 seconds into the flight, prompting ISRO to activate the flight termination system to ensure safety. Data suggests that solid-fueled third stage underperformed, preventing the 1,696-kg EOS-09 satellite from achieving its intended 524-kilometer sun-synchronous polar orbit. The satellite, equipped with C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), was meant to provide all-weather imaging for national security, border monitoring, and disaster management.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed malfunction during live broadcast shortly after launch and announced the formation of a failure analysis committee. Engineers are examining potential causes including fuel flow issues, nozzle performance, and structural integrity.

This is third complete failure in PSLV program’s 63-launch history, and the first since 2017. The incident is especially significant as it occurred during ISRO’s 101st space launch and ended a streak of 58 consecutive PSLV successes.

The launch was also expected to play a crucial role in India’s broader goal of deploying a 52-satellite SAR constellation, aimed at significantly upgrading the country’s surveillance and imaging capabilities. With the mission terminated, those plans face temporary delays.

Despite failure, officials assured masses that debris from flight will fall safely and no damage is expected on the ground. ISRO still has four PSLV missions lined up for 2025 and has a strong record of rebounding quickly from setbacks, often resuming launches within months.