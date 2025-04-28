NEW DELHI – Indian government and security agencies are apparently in chaotic jumble after security failure in occupied Kashmir. Amid the outrage, New Delhi first blamed Pakistan and now linked the incident to Chinese tech.

As world witnessed India’s botched false flag operation, Indian agencies now accused Chinese technology of playing crucial role in aiding terrorists behind Pahalgam attack.

It said operatives from The Resistance Front (TRF) used Chinese satellite phones, messaging apps, and devices to coordinate with their handlers across the border.

It also claimed tracing Chinese satellite phones near Pahalgam on same day of the attack, further pointing to the growing use of foreign technology in militant operations. Chinese apps which have been banned in India since 2020 following the Galwan clashes with China, were reportedly used by the terrorists to evade Indian surveillance and communication interception efforts, per Indian media.

As India remained adamant about not admitting to any security failures, the discovery of Chinese technology in the attack added another layer of lies. The involvement of banned Chinese apps has sparked debate over India’s preparedness and ability to monitor and control foreign communication technologies.

Tensions between Pakistan, and India continue to rise after the attack, with New Delhi holding Islamabad responsible for supporting terrorism in Kashmir. India has already suspended key agreements with Pakistan, including the Indus Waters Treaty, in retaliation for the attack, and is tightening its measures against cross-border terrorism.

Experts called for stricter regulation of foreign technology, specifically countries with strained relations with New Delhi, and an enhanced focus on preventing the misuse of such technology by terrorist groups.

As investigations continue, the role of Chinese technology in fueling militancy in the region is expected to be a focal point in India’s security strategy moving forward.