Electricity prices likely to dip further in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to reduce power tariff on account of the monthly and quarterly adjustments.

According to a private TV channel, under the March monthly adjustment,

The electricity prices is expected to drop by 3 paisas per unit in wake of the monthly fuel cost adjustment, and under the quarterly adjustment, it is expected to become cheaper by more than Rs1 per unit.

Electricity consumers are expected to receive a total relief of Rs51.49 billion under the quarterly adjustment. An application has been filed for the third quarterly adjustment of the financial year 2024-25.

NEPRA will hold a hearing on the application for the quarterly adjustment and FCA on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the federal government officially issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs 1.71 per unit in electricity prices across the country, including for K-Electric consumers.

According to the Power Division, the revised rates will be effective from April to June 2025.

The decision follows the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) approval of the government’s request to lower electricity tariffs. The Power Division released the formal notification today, implementing NEPRA’s recommendation.

The notification stated that the price cut will apply to all electricity consumers except for lifeline users. The reduction has been made possible through additional government subsidies aimed at providing relief amid rising inflation and increasing energy costs.

This move is expected to bring noticeable relief in electricity bills for domestic and commercial users during the current quarter. The government hopes the subsidy-backed reduction will ease financial pressure on households and businesses alike.