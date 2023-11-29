Suzuki Alto Token Tax Rate Update for November 2023 in Punjab

LAHORE - Due to the high cost of gas, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular vehicle in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, due to to its appealing appearance and fuel economy.
The availability of components, low maintenance costs, and a broad service network throughout Pakistan are some of the other factors driving growing demand for it there.
In addition to taxes, you must make other mandatory payments to the government when you purchase a new car. Token tax is one of these taxes as well.
The collection of numerous taxes and charges, including the motor vehicle token tax, is the responsibility of Punjab's Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.
For cars with engines under 1000cc, the excise receives a token tax once, while for cars with engines over 1000cc, it receives a token tax annually.
Token Tax on Suzuki Alto in Punjab
Due to the 3-cylinder, 660cc engine of the new Suzuki Alto, owners must pay a one-time fee to the excise department.
In response to the token tax on each Alto unit, it gets Rs. 15,000 once.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
