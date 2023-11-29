Suzuki Alto Token Tax Rate Update for November 2023 in Punjab

LAHORE - Due to the high cost of gas, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular vehicle in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, due to to its appealing appearance and fuel economy.

The availability of components, low maintenance costs, and a broad service network throughout Pakistan are some of the other factors driving growing demand for it there.

In addition to taxes, you must make other mandatory payments to the government when you purchase a new car. Token tax is one of these taxes as well.

The collection of numerous taxes and charges, including the motor vehicle token tax, is the responsibility of Punjab's Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.

For cars with engines under 1000cc, the excise receives a token tax once, while for cars with engines over 1000cc, it receives a token tax annually.

Token Tax on Suzuki Alto in Punjab

Due to the 3-cylinder, 660cc engine of the new Suzuki Alto, owners must pay a one-time fee to the excise department.

In response to the token tax on each Alto unit, it gets Rs. 15,000 once.