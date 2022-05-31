foodpanda names Muntaqa Peracha as new Managing Director in Pakistan
KARACHI – foodpanda has appointed Muntaqa Peracha as Managing Director (MD) for foodpanda Pakistan, with effect from 1 June 2022. As MD, Muntaqa will oversee foodpanda’s overall operations in the country, growth and expansion, as well as the launch of new verticals.
Muntaqa takes the helm after serving two and a half years as Commercial Director in foodpanda Pakistan, helping make the brand a household name across the country.
During his tenure, Muntaqa oversaw the core food delivery business with a focus on building foodpanda as the preferred platform for partnering vendors, consumers and riders. He played a critical part in growing foodpanda to be the leading food and grocery delivery platform in the country, establishing key relationships across the industry, empowering teams locally within the business and driving strategic investments in capacity building, He also expanded the foodpanda Home Chefs programme to more than ten thousand registered home-based businesses today, and launched new verticals such as cloud kitchens and pandago, and foodpanda’s Logistics-as-a-Service vertical that provides express, on-demand deliveries.
Building on more than 18 years of experience leading teams in high-growth tech companies in Pakistan and beyond, Muntaqa brings on board his expertise in the areas of emerging markets, strategy, growth, commercial innovation and business/profitability turnarounds.
“Muntaqa has been an integral part of foodpanda’s growth journey for these past few years, and I’m confident that with his leadership, foodpanda will continue to scale across Pakistan and reach new milestones in the years ahead,” said Jakob Angele, CEO, foodpanda Asia.
“I’m honoured to take up the mantle as MD of foodpanda Pakistan,” said Muntaqa Peracha. “I thank the foodpanda leadership team for their trust, and look forward to leading the team to grow our footprint in Pakistan, and better serve our community of riders, merchants and customers across the country.”
