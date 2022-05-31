Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming to Pakistan?

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.

He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.

Now, in a recent interview with Daily Pakistan, the details have been revealed about why the late singer was visiting Pakistan. Further, the organiser from City Heights who officially dealt with the preparation of Sidhu's upcoming concert in Pakistan spilt the beans about the preparations and much more.

Earlier, the late Punjabi singer had announced that he will be doing a world tour and he had promised to visit Pakistan too.

Sidhu Moose Wala kis ki dawat per Pakistan arhay thay? Kia intezamat kiye gaye thay? Aap b dekhiye#sidhumoosewala #SidhuMooseWalaDeath Watch Complete video:https://t.co/i06Rx5ZuzI pic.twitter.com/fk5O06t2G2 — Daily Pakistan (@DailyPakistan) May 31, 2022

Sidhu's mother, Charan Kaur is inconsolable and demands justice for her son. Her last wish to see Sidhu married is left unfilled. She was preparing for Sidhu’s marriage since January 2022, and in one of her interviews, Charan Kaur had mentioned that her son would soon get married.