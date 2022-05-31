Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming to Pakistan?

Web Desk
06:09 PM | 31 May, 2022
Why late Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala was coming to Pakistan?
Share

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.

He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.

Now, in a recent interview with Daily Pakistan, the details have been revealed about why the late singer was visiting Pakistan. Further, the organiser from City Heights who officially dealt with the preparation of Sidhu's upcoming concert in Pakistan spilt the beans about the preparations and much more.

Earlier, the late Punjabi singer had announced that he will be doing a world tour and he had promised to visit Pakistan too.

Sidhu's mother, Charan Kaur is inconsolable and demands justice for her son. Her last wish to see Sidhu married is left unfilled. She was preparing for Sidhu’s marriage since January 2022, and in one of her interviews, Charan Kaur had mentioned that her son would soon get married. 

Shae Gill slams haters who criticised her for ... 03:50 PM | 31 May, 2022

Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill has slammed the haters after receiving flak for publicly expressing her condolences to ...

More From This Category
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet ...
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Joyland's Saim ...
07:25 PM | 31 May, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
05:20 PM | 31 May, 2022
Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage ...
05:00 PM | 31 May, 2022
Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:40 PM | 31 May, 2022
Shae Gill slams haters who criticised her for ...
03:50 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet on fire
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr