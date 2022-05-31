Pakistan’s security czar Rana Sanaullah to be indicted in drugs case next month

LAHORE – Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substances control has summoned Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah for indictment in the drug case on June 25.

Reports in local media said the judge of the special court instructed the concerned members to submit replies as of Interior Minister urged for unfreezing his assets and bank accounts.

Judge asked the counsel whether the accused were prepared as the court intended to frame charges against them.

During the hearing, the defense counsel argued for the charges to be framed on the next date of hearing, saying Mr Sanaullah would have to travel from country’s federal capital to Lahore.

The prosecution first resisted the petition but agreed to the court passing an appropriate order.

Earlier this month, senior PML-N leader filed a plea seeking directions to the authorities concerned for unfreezing his four back accounts frozen by the anti-narcotics on May 17. Rana maintained that he was subjected to political victimisation for being vocal.

Now Interior Minister was previously detained by narcotics officials team from the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg of heroin from his car.

He was then booked under sections 186,189 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and sections 15, 17 of 9C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997.

Drugs case: ‘Rana Sanaullah is innocent,’ say ... 06:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Legislators of ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and its allies on Friday declared PML-N’s ...

Lahore High Court granted him bail in the case that includes section 9C of CNSA that carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years.