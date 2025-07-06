Did ‘The Simpsons’ Really Predict Pakistani Cricketer’s Death?

ISLAMABAD – A viral social media post triggered shock and confusion among Pakistanis as it claims that world famous series The Simpsons predicted tragic death of a famous Pakistani cricketer in car accident.

The post featuring screenshot resembling iconic animation style of show has been widely circulated across various platforms, and it has everyone talking. While post does not name a specific player, social media users have flooded comment sections with guesses, linking cartoon picture to star cricketers such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan.

The screenshot is accompanied by MISLEADING caption, saying “This is heartbreaking. One of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers has suddenly passed away in a car crash. Fans worldwide are in shock. But how did it happen? Was it really an accident—or something else? The Simpsons predicted it. Nobody believed it.”

Fact-checkers confirmed that the claim is entirely false. There is no record in any of The Simpsons’ 35 seasons or 750+ episodes that references the death of a Pakistani cricketer. No official script, scene, or credible media outlet supports the claim.

Some users were quick to notice that graphic was created using AI tools or photo-editing software to exploit The Simpsons’ reputation for bizarrely accurate “predictions”.

Fact-checking teams verified that the viral image is not from any Simpsons episode and labeled it a fabricated hoax. The producers and writers of the show have not made any statements regarding such a prediction.