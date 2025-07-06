Huzaifa Arshad wins gold for Pakistan at South Asian Karate Championship

Pakistan’s Huzaifa Arshad clinched a gold medal in the cadet individual kata event at the ongoing South Asian Karate Championship in Sri Lanka.

Competing in Colombo, Huzaifa delivered an outstanding performance, raising the national flag high with pride.

So far, the Pakistani contingent has secured one gold, one silver, and seven bronze medals in the championship.

The tournament features participation from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. India currently leads the medal table.