NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alert across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued a nationwide alert for heavy rainfall and flooding through July 10.

“There is a risk of flash floods and river swelling in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Low-level flooding is expected at Marala and Qadirabad points of the Chenab River,” said NDMA spokesperson.

The spokesperson warned that water flow is likely to increase in rivers such as Kabul, Indus, Chenab, Swat, Panjkora, Chitral, and Hunza, among others. Due to heavy rainfall, northeastern Punjab, southern Balochistan, and Azad Kashmir are especially at risk of flooding.

Streams originating from the Pir Panjal range in northeastern Punjab may also see flash floods. In Azad Kashmir, sudden surges are possible in the Jhelum River and its tributaries. Similarly, water levels could rise rapidly in the Hunza River and other streams in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In southern Balochistan, flooding could occur in streams flowing from the Kirthar range, especially in Awaran, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Qila Saifullah, and Musakhel. Residents are advised to avoid crossing flooded streams, submerged roads, and bridges during heavy flows.

NDMA urged residents in low-lying areas to move valuables and livestock to safer places in advance. People in vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and medicines for 3 to 5 days.

Authorities have instructed all relevant institutions to ensure local administrations have pumps and machinery ready for drainage efforts. Residents in flood-prone regions are advised to stay alert through TV and mobile warnings.