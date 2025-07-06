Pakistan Pavilion shines at Expo 2025 in Japan’s Osaka city

The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka is capturing attention and winning hearts worldwide with its stunning design, inspired by the iconic Khewra Pink Salt Mines, which is the second-largest in the world.

Among the 180 countries and over 80 national pavilions participating, Pakistan’s Pavilion has been recognised as one of the most unique, captivating, and visitor-friendly offerings. It provides an immersive and naturally therapeutic experience.

A key attraction is the Pink Salt Garden, featuring walls made from authentic Himalayan salt rocks, creating a rare moment of peace and healing amid the bustling expo atmosphere.

The pavilion aligns with the broader theme of the Expo, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” and embraces a vision of harmony with the earth. It showcases Pakistan’s rich natural resources and commitment to sustainable living.

Famous worldwide for its distinctive pink hue and medicinal benefits, Pakistan’s Himalayan salt has been beautifully utilised to promote the country’s exports, representing unity, wellness, and cultural pride.

Visitors have described the experience as “both grounding and magical.” Diplomats and traders see it as a strategic platform for soft power, merging art, nature, and commerce.

As the Expo progresses, the Pakistan Pavilion is not just a visual marvel; it is quickly becoming a global advocate for ecological balance, intellectual exchange, and international cooperation.