Pakistan to host over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup next year

01:56 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Pakistan to host over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup next year
Source: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (Facebook)
KARACHI – Pakistan will host the inaugural edition of the over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup next year, announced Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).

The matches of the tournament will be played at six venues in Karachi and each innings would be of 45 overs.

Out of 14 registered teams 12 will take part in the event. The participating teams include Pakistan, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Wales, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports said.

Chairman PVCA Fawad Ijaz Khan said that twelve teams will be picked for the event before the final draws of the competition.

Pakistan’s star cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik are expected to participate in the event. 

