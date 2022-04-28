Indian forces kill another two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two more youth in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Mitrigam area of the district, said KMS in its report on Thursday.

The occupation forces have cut the mobile internet services in Pulwama district to prevent people from sharing information about the fresh situation in Mitrigam.

The operation launched by the Indian forces yesterday is still underway on Thursday in the district.