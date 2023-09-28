American MMA fighter embraces Islam

American mix martial artist (MMA) Amber Leibrock has embraced Islam, and expressed her utmost gratitude on finding peace in the Islamic religion adding that this year has been “amazing” and that she is “looking forward to everything it has in store” for her.
In an Instagram post shared on September 16, Leibrock shared that the “last couple of months have been life changing.”
She added, “I’ve had some ups and some downs. I’ve Worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from ppl I loved so much and had my life turned upside down. Then in a blink of an eye it all started to make sense.”
“Everything lead me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my deen. To make room for blessings I had no idea we’re coming, wether it came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected,” she noted.
“I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was suppose to happen and more than worth it,” Leibrock remarked.
“It’s not my timing it’s Allahs timing and I fully trust in it. Good , bad , whatever. It’s been an amazing year and it’s not over yet and Im looking forward to everything it has in store for me!” the MMA fighter stated and ended the note with gratitude saying “Alhamdulillah.”
The 35-year-old athlete competes in the Featherweight division in Professional Fighters League with many victories to her credit.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
