Search

SportsViralWorld

American MMA fighter embraces Islam

Noor Fatima
11:46 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Amber Leibrock
Source: Amber Leibrock (Instagram)

American mix martial artist (MMA) Amber Leibrock has embraced Islam, and expressed her utmost gratitude on finding peace in the Islamic religion adding that this year has been “amazing” and that she is “looking forward to everything it has in store” for her.

In an Instagram post shared on September 16, Leibrock shared that the “last couple of months have been life changing.”

She added, “I’ve had some ups and some downs. I’ve Worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from ppl I loved so much and had my life turned upside down. Then in a blink of an eye it all started to make sense.”

“Everything lead me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my deen. To make room for blessings I had no idea we’re coming, wether it came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected,” she noted.

“I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was suppose to happen and more than worth it,” Leibrock remarked.

“It’s not my timing it’s Allahs timing and I fully trust in it. Good , bad , whatever. It’s been an amazing year and it’s not over yet and Im looking forward to everything it has in store for me!” the MMA fighter stated and ended the note with gratitude saying “Alhamdulillah.”

The 35-year-old athlete competes in the Featherweight division in Professional Fighters League with many victories to her credit.

Imran Khan inspired me to convert to Islam, says Kristiane Backer

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:19 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Kyber Pakhtunkhwa embraces Ace Junior Golf League with unprecedented ...

02:01 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Real World Fight League MMA competitions held in Lahore

08:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

American woman burps to break Guinness World Record

10:46 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

From Chile to Charsadda: South American woman travels to Pakistan to ...

07:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Anju weds Nasrullah: Indian woman converts to Islam, marries Facebook ...

05:46 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Russian tourist converts to Islam at Hagia Sophia

Advertisement

Latest

11:46 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

American MMA fighter embraces Islam

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: