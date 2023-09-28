American MMA fighter embraces Islam

American mix martial artist (MMA) Amber Leibrock has embraced Islam, and expressed her utmost gratitude on finding peace in the Islamic religion adding that this year has been “amazing” and that she is “looking forward to everything it has in store” for her.

In an Instagram post shared on September 16, Leibrock shared that the “last couple of months have been life changing.”

She added, “I’ve had some ups and some downs. I’ve Worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from ppl I loved so much and had my life turned upside down. Then in a blink of an eye it all started to make sense.”

“Everything lead me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my deen. To make room for blessings I had no idea we’re coming, wether it came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected,” she noted.

“I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was suppose to happen and more than worth it,” Leibrock remarked.

“It’s not my timing it’s Allahs timing and I fully trust in it. Good , bad , whatever. It’s been an amazing year and it’s not over yet and Im looking forward to everything it has in store for me!” the MMA fighter stated and ended the note with gratitude saying “Alhamdulillah.”

The 35-year-old athlete competes in the Featherweight division in Professional Fighters League with many victories to her credit.