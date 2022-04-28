Parvez Elahi defers Punjab Assembly session till May 16

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi Thursday postponed the assembly session till May 16.

The session was summoned today to take up a no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The speaker office issued a notification in this regard. This is the second time Pervez Elahi postponed the session. Now the session will be held on May 16 at 11:30am.

Reports in the media, however, said that Parvez Elahi adjourned the assembly session due to “threats to the law and order situation.”

On April 16, the Punjab Assembly had witnessed unprecedented violence, leaving many injured, including Parvez Elahi.

The House, however, ended up electing Hamza Shahbaz, leader of the Opposition by getting 197 votes. PTI and PML-Q lawmakers boycotted the session.

Talking to journalists outside the assembly, Parvez Elahi said: “It is my discretionary right to decide when to summon the session. Sharifs have shown their true face.”

No-trust motion against Mazari

On April 6, PTI filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and the then joint Opposition also decided to file a similar motion against Speaker Parvez Elahi.

The no-confidence motion had been moved by the PTI under Article 53-7-C and Article 127. The PTI, while filing the motion, had said that the deputy speaker had violated the Constitution.

Earlier, dissident PTI member Nauman Ahmad Langrial had said that the dissident PTI members would not cast their votes.

He had mentioned that those who submitted the no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker need to bring 186 members who will cast a vote in favour of the motion, otherwise it will be considered a failure.