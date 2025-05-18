PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars qualify for playoffs after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs

RAWALPINDI – Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

After this win, Qalandars qualified for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 149 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 13 overs.

For Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer with 60 runs. Mohammad Naeem made 22, Kusal Perera 17, Abdullah Shafique 5, Sikandar Raza 4, and Asif Ali contributed 18 runs.

From Peshawar Zalmi, Daniel Sams, Ali Raza, and Ahmed Daniyal each took two wickets.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi could only score 123 runs.

Due to a strong wind in Rawalpindi, the toss was delayed. The match eventually began at 9:45 PM. Owing to rain and poor weather, the match was reduced to 13 overs per side.