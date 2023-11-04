Is ICC favouring India by providing different balls in World Cup 2023?

ISLAMABAD – India remain the best team so far in the ongoing World Cup, displaying spectacular cricket in the fixture, with cricket experts and fans coming with different theories claiming that BCCI, and ICC favoured the Rohit Shama-led side.
Lately, former Pakistani player Hasan Raza garnered everyone's attention with his absurd claims that team India were given a different ball which eventually aided pacers to bowl better than other teams in the ongoing World Cup.
Sharing his theory on a private news channel, Hasan raised questions kinds of balls given to the Indian bowlers.
He was of the view that the ball used by Indians is shiny on one side and rough on the other, allowing it reverse, seam, and swing, opining that the ball is getting changed mid-innings the way it is behaving. Raza further claimed that DRS decisions have gone in favour of India.
Contrary to his claims, former skipper and cricket icon Wasim Akram disagreed with Raza. He said such Pakistanis bring bad name to the whole nation.
“Sounds like fun”, he said and explained that balls are selected before every match. Many officials including umpires, and match referees keep close eye on balls.
Legendary pacer @wasimakramlive comments on #HasanRaza's statement on Indian bowlers, being given different balls to bowl.#ASportsHD #ARYZAP #CWC23 #ThePavilion #ShoaibMalik #MoinKhan #FakhreAlam #MisbahulHaq #AskThePavilion pic.twitter.com/uJ9YU9V745— ASports (@asportstvpk) November 3, 2023
He said the umpire asks the bowling team to pick the right balls for them. The bowlers then pick choose from the box of 12 brand-new balls, and match officials closely watch the whole thing.
Wasim said umpires keep two balls in their pockets, and give the remaining 8 balls to the other team.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
