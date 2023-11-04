Is ICC favouring India by providing different balls in World Cup 2023?

ISLAMABAD – India remain the best team so far in the ongoing World Cup, displaying spectacular cricket in the fixture, with cricket experts and fans coming with different theories claiming that BCCI, and ICC favoured the Rohit Shama-led side.

Lately, former Pakistani player Hasan Raza garnered everyone's attention with his absurd claims that team India were given a different ball which eventually aided pacers to bowl better than other teams in the ongoing World Cup.

Sharing his theory on a private news channel, Hasan raised questions kinds of balls given to the Indian bowlers.

He was of the view that the ball used by Indians is shiny on one side and rough on the other, allowing it reverse, seam, and swing, opining that the ball is getting changed mid-innings the way it is behaving. Raza further claimed that DRS decisions have gone in favour of India.

Contrary to his claims, former skipper and cricket icon Wasim Akram disagreed with Raza. He said such Pakistanis bring bad name to the whole nation.

“Sounds like fun”, he said and explained that balls are selected before every match. Many officials including umpires, and match referees keep close eye on balls.

He said the umpire asks the bowling team to pick the right balls for them. The bowlers then pick choose from the box of 12 brand-new balls, and match officials closely watch the whole thing.

Wasim said umpires keep two balls in their pockets, and give the remaining 8 balls to the other team.