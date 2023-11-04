Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf register unwanted record with most expensive spells in World Cup history

New Zealand batters take Pakistan’s bowlers to cleaners as they set a mammoth target of over 400 runs.
Pakistan’s decision to bat first apparently backfired as Green Shirts registered an unwanted record, despite the game considered as must-win fixture.
Ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set the grim record for conceding the most runs by any Pakistan bowler in a World Cup match as he was slammed 90 runs in 10 overs and that’s without picking a wicket.
Williamson and the squad went all guns blazing against the Babar-led squad. The Pakistani bowling attack apparently failed to deliver.
Afridi, who got the title of second-joint leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, faced the most expensive spell by any Pakistani bowler in World Cup history.
Haris Rauf, another bowler, conceded 85 runs in 10 overs. He registered a grim record, as pacer got most sixes by a bowler in a World Cup edition.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
