Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf register unwanted record with most expensive spells in World Cup history

New Zealand batters take Pakistan’s bowlers to cleaners as they set a mammoth target of over 400 runs.

Pakistan’s decision to bat first apparently backfired as Green Shirts registered an unwanted record, despite the game considered as must-win fixture.

Ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set the grim record for conceding the most runs by any Pakistan bowler in a World Cup match as he was slammed 90 runs in 10 overs and that’s without picking a wicket.

Williamson and the squad went all guns blazing against the Babar-led squad. The Pakistani bowling attack apparently failed to deliver.

Afridi, who got the title of second-joint leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, faced the most expensive spell by any Pakistani bowler in World Cup history.

Haris Rauf, another bowler, conceded 85 runs in 10 overs. He registered a grim record, as pacer got most sixes by a bowler in a World Cup edition.