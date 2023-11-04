  

Ducky Bhai acquires UAE's golden visa

Maheen Khawaja
04:51 PM | 4 Nov, 2023
Source: Ducky Bhai (Instagram)

Ducky Bhai is the online pseudonym of Saad Ur Rehman, a Pakistani YouTuber and social media personality. He gained fame for his content, which included roast videos, diss tracks, and commentary on various topics. He is known for his humorous and often controversial style, and he has a significant following on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Most recently, the 25-year-old actress announced that he received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to "exceptional talents that may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million.

"Grateful and proud to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Thank you, UAE government, for this incredible opportunity! Deep gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE"

Ducky Bhai's wife Aroob Jatoi shares video of Bali honeymoon trip

Maheen Khawaja
The writer is a staff member.

05:48 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebrities continue to stand firmly with Palestine

