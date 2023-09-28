Maryam Nawaz's Emirati lookalike divides social media users

After Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppleganger was spotted during a charity event in Pakistan, another famous public figure has found her lookalike.
A viral video of UAE minister resembling Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, has been making rounds on social media platforms.
The UAE Minister for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashmey, was addressing the United Nations General Assembly when netizens noted her striking resemblance to Nawaz.
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashmey, Minister of State UAE copied Maryam Nawaz Style look like same pic.twitter.com/OPjAj85Psa— Mazhar Chaudhry PML-N Official (@Mazharch106) September 27, 2023
While some claim that the Emirati woman "copied" Nawaz's style, others believed that Hashmey is "nothing like" her.
One user wrote, “Reem had completed her undergraduate degree at Tufts University, in International Relations and French, followed by a Master's degree from Harvard University.”
“She also holds a PhD from Tsinghua University. Can Mariam Nawaz be similar to Reem?” he added.
Ali Bhai, check Google, Reem had completed her undergraduate degree at Tufts University, in International Relations and French, followed by a Master's degree from Harvard University. She also holds a PhD from Tsinghua University. Can Mariam Nawaz be similar to Reem by any…— A.Khwaja (@abc4khawaja) September 28, 2023
Speaking of the unnecessary comparison, another user wrote about Reem, “She is infact a very talented woman with a great personality.”
She is nothing like a thugs daughter. She is infact a very talented woman with a great personality and to remind you half of her age— Muffi Alam (@muffialam) September 27, 2023
“She [Reem] was like this wayyyyyy ago,when maryam had not even gone under needles and knives,” another X user stated.
With no respect... Maryam copies here...check her old pics...her style was like this wayyyyyy ago,when maryam had not even gone under needles and knives— QurriIshti (@IshtiQurri) September 27, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.