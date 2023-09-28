Maryam Nawaz's Emirati lookalike divides social media users

After Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppleganger was spotted during a charity event in Pakistan, another famous public figure has found her lookalike.

A viral video of UAE minister resembling Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, has been making rounds on social media platforms.

The UAE Minister for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashmey, was addressing the United Nations General Assembly when netizens noted her striking resemblance to Nawaz.

Reem Ebrahim Al Hashmey, Minister of State UAE copied Maryam Nawaz Style look like same pic.twitter.com/OPjAj85Psa — Mazhar Chaudhry PML-N Official (@Mazharch106) September 27, 2023

While some claim that the Emirati woman "copied" Nawaz's style, others believed that Hashmey is "nothing like" her.

One user wrote, “Reem had completed her undergraduate degree at Tufts University, in International Relations and French, followed by a Master's degree from Harvard University.”

“She also holds a PhD from Tsinghua University. Can Mariam Nawaz be similar to Reem?” he added.

Ali Bhai, check Google, Reem had completed her undergraduate degree at Tufts University, in International Relations and French, followed by a Master's degree from Harvard University. She also holds a PhD from Tsinghua University. Can Mariam Nawaz be similar to Reem by any… — A.Khwaja (@abc4khawaja) September 28, 2023

Speaking of the unnecessary comparison, another user wrote about Reem, “She is infact a very talented woman with a great personality.”

She is nothing like a thugs daughter. She is infact a very talented woman with a great personality and to remind you half of her age — Muffi Alam (@muffialam) September 27, 2023

“She [Reem] was like this wayyyyyy ago,when maryam had not even gone under needles and knives,” another X user stated.