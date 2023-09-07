Aishwarya Rai's lookalike found in Pakistan

After netizens found Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat's Bollywood twin, another Pakistani woman may also have been lucky enough to find her lookalike in another Indian actress!

Gorgeous in herself, this Pakistani woman, Kanwal Cheema, is the founder & CEO of My Impact Meter, and looks like B-Town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's long lost twin.

The South Asian ladies have a striking resemblance that shook the internet including actress Ghana Ali who commented that “she's so pretty” and even fell in love with Cheema's voice.

While any average woman would find it a huge compliment to be called Aishwarya's doppelganger, Cheema, on the other hand, wants to be known for her being herself.

The CEO of My Impact Meter was visibly disgruntled in recent viral videos where she schooled interviewers to focus on her “motivational speeches” rather than her “features.”

Cheema moderated a recent event by My Impact Meter — a leading technology platform that digitizes charity, providing visibility, transparency, and equitability — that organized session titled “Visionaries Unite: Technological Intervention in Scaling & Tracking Social Impact” at SkillsGala 2023 on May 28th, 2023.

Cheema expressed her enthusiasm for the session, stating, “We are honored to have hosted such an inspiring and thought-provoking discussion on technological intervention in scaling and tracking social impact.”

