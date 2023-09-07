KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan after massive rate increase

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), the assembler of KIA cars in Pakistan, has jacked up prices of its most famous models including the KIA Sportage, with the surge going as high as Rs350,000.
Amid huge depreciation of local currency and a hike in cost production, South Korean automobile manufacturer has revised the prices of some of its vehicles.
KIA is the first auto giant to revise car prices following the depreciation of the local currency and other carmakers are expected to join the list.
As per the new rates, Kia Picanto AT, the automaker’s cheapest ride, has seen its prices jump by up to Rs125,000, and the new price stands at Rs3.9 million. KIA Stonic price has been increased from Rs6,050,000 to Rs6,280,000, with shocking surge of Rs230,000.
Its most selling unit Sportage AWD, which was selling for Rs8,820,000, now costs Rs8,920,000, with a price surge of Rs1lac. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage Black has jumped by Rs350,000 to Rs9,650,000.
KIA Cars Latest Price in Pakistan September 2023
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Difference
|Kia Picanto AT
|Rs3,825,000
|Rs3,950,000
|Rs125,000
|Kia Stonic EX+
|Rs6,050,000
|Rs6,280,000
|Rs230,000
|Kia Sportage AWD
|Rs8,820,000
|Rs8,920,000
|Rs100,000
|Kia Sportage Black
|Rs9,300,000
|Rs9,650,000
|Rs350,000
Pakistan’s auto industry is bearing the brunt amid the current economic meltdown as companies are dependent on imports.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
