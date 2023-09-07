KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan after massive rate increase

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), the assembler of KIA cars in Pakistan, has jacked up prices of its most famous models including the KIA Sportage, with the surge going as high as Rs350,000.

Amid huge depreciation of local currency and a hike in cost production, South Korean automobile manufacturer has revised the prices of some of its vehicles.

KIA is the first auto giant to revise car prices following the depreciation of the local currency and other carmakers are expected to join the list.

As per the new rates, Kia Picanto AT, the automaker’s cheapest ride, has seen its prices jump by up to Rs125,000, and the new price stands at Rs3.9 million. KIA Stonic price has been increased from Rs6,050,000 to Rs6,280,000, with shocking surge of Rs230,000.

Its most selling unit Sportage AWD, which was selling for Rs8,820,000, now costs Rs8,920,000, with a price surge of Rs1lac. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage Black has jumped by Rs350,000 to Rs9,650,000.

KIA Cars Latest Price in Pakistan September 2023

Models Old Price New Price Price Difference Kia Picanto AT Rs3,825,000 Rs3,950,000 Rs125,000 Kia Stonic EX+ Rs6,050,000 Rs6,280,000 Rs230,000 Kia Sportage AWD Rs8,820,000 Rs8,920,000 Rs100,000 Kia Sportage Black Rs9,300,000 Rs9,650,000 Rs350,000

Pakistan’s auto industry is bearing the brunt amid the current economic meltdown as companies are dependent on imports.